Maj. Seun Ogunkoya Promotion Ceremony (Sept. 7, 2024)

New York Army National Guard Maj. Seun Ogunkoya with the 369th Sustainment Brigade poses for a photo with his family during a promotion ceremony conducted at the Harlem Regiment Armory, N.Y., Sept. 7, 2024. Ogunkoya was promoted from the rank of captain. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn)