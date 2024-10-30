Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    State of Keesler

    State of Keesler

    BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2024

    Photo by Andrew Young 

    81st Training Wing

    Airmen from the 335th Training Squadron perform a regulation drill routine during the 2024 State of Keesler event at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Oct. 30, 2024. The event is designed to exchange information with business and community leaders, and to strengthen Keesler's bond with the local community to allow networking opportunities. Furthermore, this was an opportunity for Keesler to highlight its mission capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

    Date Taken: 10.30.2024
    Date Posted: 10.31.2024 15:57
    Photo ID: 8729078
    VIRIN: 241030-F-TI822-1248
    Resolution: 6830x4553
    Size: 5.23 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

