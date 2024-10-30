Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Billy Pope, Jr., 81st Training Wing commander, gives a brief on the 81st TRW’s overall mission during the 2024 State of Keesler event at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Oct. 30, 2024. The event is designed to exchange information with business and community leaders, and to strengthen Keesler's bond with the local community to allow networking opportunities. Furthermore, this was an opportunity for Keesler to highlight its mission capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)