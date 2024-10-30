Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Johnathon Harry, 335th Training Squadron instructor, demonstrates how weather students use virtual reality during the 2024 State of Keesler event at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Oct. 30, 2024. The event is designed to exchange information with business and community leaders, and to strengthen Keesler's bond with the local community to allow networking opportunities. Furthermore, this was an opportunity for Keesler to highlight its mission capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)