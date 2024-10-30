Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fairchild AFB demonstrates strategic deterrence during exercise Mobility Response 25 [Image 3 of 4]

    Fairchild AFB demonstrates strategic deterrence during exercise Mobility Response 25

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Clare Werner 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    Firefighters assigned to the 92nd Civil Engineer Squadron respond to a simulated injury on the flightline during exercise Mobility Response 25 in support of U.S. Strategic Command exercise Global Thunder 25 at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Oct. 21, 2024. Completing training like this helps firefighters maintain their readiness in medical response, allowing them to respond quickly and effectively to any medical emergencies that may arise. Executing training exercises like MR25 prepares wings to support the warfighter at the furthest node to ensure light, lean, and distributed operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Clare Werner) (This photo has been altered for operations security.)

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    USSTRATCOM
    Air Mobility Command
    Aircrew
    Global Thunder 25
    Mobility Response 25

