Fairchild AFB demonstrates strategic deterrence during exercise Mobility Response 25

Firefighters assigned to the 92nd Civil Engineer Squadron respond to a simulated injury on the flightline during exercise Mobility Response 25 in support of U.S. Strategic Command exercise Global Thunder 25 at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Oct. 21, 2024. Completing training like this helps firefighters maintain their readiness in medical response, allowing them to respond quickly and effectively to any medical emergencies that may arise. Executing training exercises like MR25 prepares wings to support the warfighter at the furthest node to ensure light, lean, and distributed operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Clare Werner) (This photo has been altered for operations security.)