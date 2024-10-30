Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fairchild AFB demonstrates strategic deterrence during exercise Mobility Response 25 [Image 1 of 4]

    Fairchild AFB demonstrates strategic deterrence during exercise Mobility Response 25

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Clare Werner 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing perform a simulated alert response during exercise Mobility Response 25 in support of U.S. Strategic Command exercise Global Thunder 25 at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Oct. 21, 2024. During the exercise, aircrews were evaluated on their ability to rapidly respond at a moment’s notice. Mobility Response is an opportunity for Mobility Air Force to test their ability to respond to and simultaneously support multiple combatant commander’s requirements, such as USSTRATCOM’s reliable strategic deterrence force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Clare Werner)

    Date Taken: 10.21.2024
    Date Posted: 10.31.2024 13:50
    Photo ID: 8728663
    VIRIN: 241021-F-YI652-1009
    Resolution: 5092x3388
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
    TAGS

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    USSTRATCOM
    Air Mobility Command
    Aircrew
    Global Thunder 25
    Mobility Response 25

