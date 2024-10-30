Fairchild AFB demonstrates strategic deterrence during exercise Mobility Response 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing perform a simulated alert response during exercise Mobility Response 25 in support of U.S. Strategic Command exercise Global Thunder 25 at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Oct. 21, 2024. During the exercise, aircrews were evaluated on their ability to rapidly respond at a moment’s notice. Mobility Response is an opportunity for Mobility Air Force to test their ability to respond to and simultaneously support multiple combatant commander’s requirements, such as USSTRATCOM’s reliable strategic deterrence force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Clare Werner)