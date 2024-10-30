Fairchild AFB demonstrates strategic deterrence during exercise Mobility Response 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Firefighters assigned to the 92nd Civil Engineer Squadron respond to a simulated injury on the flightline during exercise Mobility Response 25 in support of U.S. Strategic Command exercise Global Thunder 25 at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Oct. 21, 2024. Firefighters are often the first responders to an emergency and are trained in first aid and by simulating scenarios like this they can ensure they stay proficient in life-saving skills. Executing training exercises like MR25 prepares wings to support the warfighter at the furthest node to ensure light, lean, and distributed operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Clare Werner)