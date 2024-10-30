168th Wing Airman – Force Multiplier in the Air Force

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EIELSON AFB, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey  

    168th Wing

    Senior Airman Yao Cai, 168th Wing financial operations technician, processes defense travel system authorizations and vouchers to ensure Airmen are reimbursed for mission travel requirements. The 168thWing Comptroller Flight’s mission includes providing comprehensive financial services, including financial planning, customer service for pay and allowances, and mission funding. Cai ensures mission readiness through expert budget management and resource allocation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

    Date Taken: 10.30.2024
    Date Posted: 10.30.2024 21:43
    Photo ID: 8727207
    VIRIN: 241030-Z-UF872-1006
    Resolution: 5408x3600
    Size: 9.03 MB
    Location: EIELSON AFB, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Finance
    ACE
    Mission Readiness
    Alaska Air National Guard
    Comptroller Flight
    168th Wing

