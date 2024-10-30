168th Wing Airman – Force Multiplier in the Air Force

Senior Airman Yao Cai, 168th Wing financial operations technician, processes defense travel system authorizations and vouchers to ensure Airmen are reimbursed for mission travel requirements. The 168thWing Comptroller Flight’s mission includes providing comprehensive financial services, including financial planning, customer service for pay and allowances, and mission funding. Cai ensures mission readiness through expert budget management and resource allocation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)
