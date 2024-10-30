168th Wing Airman – Force Multiplier in the Air Force

In the Air National Guard, Airmen Aim High and consistently embody the core values of the Air Force, demonstrating excellence, integrity, and service before self in every aspect of duty. Staff Sgt. Yao Cai, 168th Wing financial operations technician, aims even higher with her leadership, dedication, and remarkable ability to enhance operational efficiency and community engagement; she stands as a testament to the whole Airman concept of integrating mission readiness with community service. Cai serves as both a finance Airman and a medical technician in her Air Force specialty career field as a drill status guardsman.



To enhance readiness, Cai conducted a meticulous audit of 952 files valued at $3.4 million. Her efforts resulted in a staggering 47 percent increase in processing speed, effectively supporting 88 Airmen with over 600 days of Total Force Integration. Her initiative was pivotal in deploying four KC-135 aircraft in the Pacific theater, with four spokes showcasing her strategic impact on the Air Force Agile Combat Employment.



As part of finance, she conducted hands-on training for three units within the 168th Wing to educate members on Government Travel Card accounts, ensuring the wing’s members were ready to deploy and armed with knowledge.



Cai’s contributions extend beyond administrative efficiency. In Saipan, as part of an Innovative Readiness Team, she provided care to 5,628 patients, performing 43,895 procedures valued at $2.1 million. As a dedicated translator, she trained three Chinese-speaking aids, enhancing care and facilitating optometry, dental, and physical examinations for over 600 local nationals. Her ability to bridge language barriers significantly improved patient care and fostered goodwill between the Air Force and local communities.



As a unit fitness program monitor, she champions fitness readiness and upholds the highest standards for 38 members. She ensures compliance with all Air Force guidelines and maintains her unit’s full spectrum readiness. Her commitment to fitness bolsters individual health and reinforces collective mission capability.



In a remarkable display of financial acumen, Cai coordinated efforts across three functions to clear 73 percent of outstanding records, which returned $13.8K to the treasury. Furthermore, her management of over 70 theater support packages underscored the U.S. commitment to security across Europe and North America. This strategic oversight ensured that operational funds were used efficiently, maximizing resources for the mission.



Her diligent attention to detail increases her wing’s mission readiness and enhances NORAD’s execution of air sovereignty and protection over Canada and the continental U.S.



Fostering community support, Cai organized transportation, food, and housing for 20 overseas college students. She collaborated with various organizations to secure employment and personal support for these individuals, demonstrating her commitment to their success. Her community involvement also includes volunteering for the Midnight Sun Elementary Field Day and coaching over 400 youths.



As the wing’s Rising 6 Treasurer, she amplifies Airmen’s concerns to senior leadership, reinforcing teamwork and unity within the enlisted force structure.



Cai’s multifaceted contributions illustrate her dedicated service and impact on readiness, community relations, and personnel development. Her dedication to service, both on and off the base, strengthens the mission and enhances the lives of those around her.

