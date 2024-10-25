Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    558th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron: Planning for sustainment success [Image 3 of 3]

    558th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron: Planning for sustainment success

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2024

    Photo by Joseph Mather 

    78th Air Base Wing

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Robert Hall, right, 558th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Planning Flight chief, and Anthony Ely, 558th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Planning Flight industrial engineer technician, review C-130 aircraft work control documents at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, March 14, 2024. The documents were reviewed to verify the technical data and related information to the workload were accurate. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)

    This work, 558th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron: Planning for sustainment success [Image 3 of 3], by Joseph Mather, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

