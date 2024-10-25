ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Robert Hall, right, 558th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Planning Flight chief, and Anthony Ely, 558th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Planning Flight industrial engineer technician, review C-130 aircraft work control documents at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, March 14, 2024. The documents were reviewed to verify the technical data and related information to the workload were accurate. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2024 07:44
|Photo ID:
|8725548
|VIRIN:
|240314-F-ED303-1012
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|2.03 MB
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 558th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron: Planning for sustainment success [Image 3 of 3], by Joseph Mather, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
558th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron: Planning for sustainment success
No keywords found.