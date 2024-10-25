558th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron: Planning for sustainment success

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Robert Hall, right, 558th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Planning Flight chief, and Anthony Ely, 558th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Planning Flight industrial engineer technician, review C-130 aircraft work control documents at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, March 14, 2024. The documents were reviewed to verify the technical data and related information to the workload were accurate. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)