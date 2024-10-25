ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – 558th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Planning Flight technicians review information on a C-5 aircraft blueprint at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, March 14, 2024. The information provided paint details to specific areas of C-5s undergoing sustainment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2024 07:44
|Photo ID:
|8725546
|VIRIN:
|240314-F-ED303-1004
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|2.24 MB
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 558th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron: Planning for sustainment success [Image 3 of 3], by Joseph Mather, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
558th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron: Planning for sustainment success
No keywords found.