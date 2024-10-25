Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    558th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron: Planning for sustainment success [Image 1 of 3]

    558th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron: Planning for sustainment success

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2024

    Photo by Joseph Mather 

    78th Air Base Wing

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – 558th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Planning Flight technicians review information on a C-5 aircraft blueprint at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, March 14, 2024. The information provided paint details to specific areas of C-5s undergoing sustainment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)

    Date Taken: 03.14.2024
    Date Posted: 10.30.2024 07:44
    Photo ID: 8725546
    VIRIN: 240314-F-ED303-1004
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 2.24 MB
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
    This work, 558th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron: Planning for sustainment success [Image 3 of 3], by Joseph Mather, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    repair
    sustainment
    planning
    overhaul

