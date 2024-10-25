558th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron: Planning for sustainment success

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – 558th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Planning Flight technicians stand together at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, March 14, 2024. Last year the team approved over 10,000 maintenance work requests and reviewed 40 plus workload offers for new workload or incoming unplanned depot level maintenance requirements with zero quality assurance findings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)
From left to right: William Martin, Jeremy Walderman, Scott Sheffield, Kyle Newby, Anthony Ely, Robert Hall
