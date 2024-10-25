Lt. Gen. Hiroki Kobayashi DV Visit during Keen Sword 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Lt. Gen. Hiroki Kobayashi, the commanding general of the Middle Army, right, speaks with U.S. Marine Corps Col. Richard Rusnok, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni and a Pennsylvania native, during exercise Keen Sword 25 at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 27, 2024. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Randall Whiteman) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out identification badges.)