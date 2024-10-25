Lt. Gen. Hiroki Kobayashi DV Visit during Keen Sword 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Richard Rusnok, right, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni and a Pennsylvania native, speaks with Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Lt. Gen. Hiroki Kobayashi, the commanding general of the Middle Army, during exercise Keen Sword 25 at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 27, 2024. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Randall Whiteman)