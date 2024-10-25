Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lt. Gen. Hiroki Kobayashi DV Visit during Keen Sword 25 [Image 12 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Lt. Gen. Hiroki Kobayashi DV Visit during Keen Sword 25

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    10.27.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Randall Whiteman 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Lt. Gen. Hiroki Kobayashi, center left, the commanding general of the Middle Army, speaks with Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members during exercise Keen Sword 25 at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 27, 2024. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Randall Whiteman) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out identification badges.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2024
    Date Posted: 10.30.2024 05:40
    Photo ID: 8725425
    VIRIN: 241027-M-IM996-6810
    Resolution: 4231x6346
    Size: 3.61 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Gen. Hiroki Kobayashi DV Visit during Keen Sword 25 [Image 13 of 13], by Sgt Randall Whiteman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Lt. Gen. Hiroki Kobayashi DV Visit during Keen Sword 25
    Lt. Gen. Hiroki Kobayashi DV Visit during Keen Sword 25
    Lt. Gen. Hiroki Kobayashi DV Visit during Keen Sword 25
    Lt. Gen. Hiroki Kobayashi DV Visit during Keen Sword 25
    Lt. Gen. Hiroki Kobayashi DV Visit during Keen Sword 25
    Lt. Gen. Hiroki Kobayashi DV Visit during Keen Sword 25
    Lt. Gen. Hiroki Kobayashi DV Visit during Keen Sword 25
    Lt. Gen. Hiroki Kobayashi DV Visit during Keen Sword 25
    Lt. Gen. Hiroki Kobayashi DV Visit during Keen Sword 25
    Lt. Gen. Hiroki Kobayashi DV Visit during Keen Sword 25
    Lt. Gen. Hiroki Kobayashi DV Visit during Keen Sword 25
    Lt. Gen. Hiroki Kobayashi DV Visit during Keen Sword 25
    Lt. Gen. Hiroki Kobayashi DV Visit during Keen Sword 25

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MCAS Iwakuni
    JGSDF
    Marines
    DV
    Keen Sword 25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download