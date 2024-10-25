Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Savannah (LCS 28) Welcomes the Royal Brunei Navy Aboard [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Savannah (LCS 28) Welcomes the Royal Brunei Navy Aboard

    MAURA, BRUNEI

    10.04.2024

    Photo by PAO DESRON Seven 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    MUARA, Brunei (October 05, 2024) – The crew of Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Savannah (LCS 28) and guests from the Royal Brunei Navy (RBN) take a group photo during a ship tour aboard while in port Maura, Brunei, Oct. 5. Savannah, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7TH Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Kathryn Hopp)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Location: MAURA, BN
    This work, USS Savannah (LCS 28) Welcomes the Royal Brunei Navy Aboard [Image 3 of 3], by PAO DESRON Seven, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

