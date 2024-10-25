USS Savannah (LCS 28) Welcomes the Royal Brunei Navy Aboard

MUARA, Brunei (October 05, 2024) – The crew of Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Savannah (LCS 28) and guests from the Royal Brunei Navy (RBN) take a group photo during a ship tour aboard while in port Maura, Brunei, Oct. 5. Savannah, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7TH Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Kathryn Hopp)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2024 23:56
|Photo ID:
|8725146
|VIRIN:
|241005-O-NR876-9922
|Resolution:
|1866x1248
|Size:
|349.05 KB
|Location:
|MAURA, BN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
