USS Savannah (LCS 28) Welcomes the Royal Brunei Navy Aboard

MUARA, Brunei (October 05, 2024) – U.S. Navy Cmdr. Benjamin Mills, executive officer of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Savannah (LCS 28), and Lt. Cmdr. Alison Jones, officer in charge of embarked Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 49, Detachment 3 greet Royal Brunei Navy officers during a ship tour while conducting a routine port visit to Muara, Brunei, Oct. 5. Savannah, part of Command, Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7TH Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serves as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Kathryn Hopp)
