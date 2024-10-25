Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Savannah (LCS 28) Welcomes the Royal Brunei Navy Aboard [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Savannah (LCS 28) Welcomes the Royal Brunei Navy Aboard

    MAURA, BRUNEI

    10.04.2024

    Photo by PAO DESRON Seven 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    MUARA, Brunei (October 05, 2024) – U.S. Navy Cmdr. Benjamin Mills, executive officer of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Savannah (LCS 28), and Lt. Cmdr. Alison Jones, officer in charge of embarked Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 49, Detachment 3 greet Royal Brunei Navy officers during a ship tour while conducting a routine port visit to Muara, Brunei, Oct. 5. Savannah, part of Command, Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7TH Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serves as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Kathryn Hopp)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.29.2024 23:56
    Photo ID: 8725145
    VIRIN: 241005-O-NR876-3912
    Resolution: 1124x844
    Size: 90.66 KB
    Location: MAURA, BN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Savannah (LCS 28) Welcomes the Royal Brunei Navy Aboard [Image 3 of 3], by PAO DESRON Seven, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Savannah (LCS 28) Welcomes the Royal Brunei Navy Aboard
    USS Savannah (LCS 28) Welcomes the Royal Brunei Navy Aboard
    USS Savannah (LCS 28) Welcomes the Royal Brunei Navy Aboard

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download