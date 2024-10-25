Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNS Carl Brashear Conducts RAS During Keen Sword 25 [Image 3 of 5]

    USNS Carl Brashear Conducts RAS During Keen Sword 25

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    10.25.2024

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 25, 2024) – The Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Lake Erie (CG-70) conducts a refueling-at-sea with the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7) during Keen Sword 25, Oct. 25, 2024. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Forces personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (Courtesy Photo)

    JMSDF
    USNS Carl Brashear
    Refueling-at-sea
    MSC FE
    Keen Sword 25

