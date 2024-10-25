PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 25, 2024) – The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Asahi-class destroyer JS Asahi (DD 119) conducts a refueling-at-sea with the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7) during Keen Sword 25, Oct. 25, 2024. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Forces personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2024 22:20
|Photo ID:
|8725100
|VIRIN:
|241025-N-N0900-1004
|Resolution:
|1428x954
|Size:
|292.7 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USNS Carl Brashear Conducts RAS During Keen Sword 25 [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.