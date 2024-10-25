USNS Carl Brashear Conducts RAS During Keen Sword 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 25, 2024) – The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Asahi-class destroyer JS Asahi (DD 119) approaches the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7) to conduct a refueling-at-sea during Keen Sword 25, Oct. 25, 2024. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Forces personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (Courtesy Photo)