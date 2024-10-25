USS Essex Sailors Participate in a Live-Fire Qualification Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Andrew Polk, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), shoots a M2A1 .50 caliber machine gun during a live-fire qualification course at a gun range onboard Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Sept. 16, 2024. Essex is dry docked in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Emmanuel D. Mathews)