Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Elizabeth Reyes, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), prepares to shoot a M2A1 .50 caliber machine gun during a live-fire qualification course at a gun range onboard Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Sept. 16, 2024. Essex is dry docked in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Emmanuel D. Mathews)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2024 18:23
|Photo ID:
|8724881
|VIRIN:
|240916-N-EY279-3415
|Resolution:
|5171x3640
|Size:
|5.42 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
This work, USS Essex Sailors Participate in a Live-Fire Qualification Course [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Emmanuel Mathews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.