    USS Essex Sailors Participate in a Live-Fire Qualification Course [Image 2 of 6]

    USS Essex Sailors Participate in a Live-Fire Qualification Course

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Emmanuel Mathews 

    USS Essex (LHD 2)

    Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Julian Fields, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), prepares .50 caliber ammunition for a live-fire qualification course at a gun range onboard Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Sept. 16, 2024. Essex is dry docked in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Emmanuel D. Mathews)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2024
    Date Posted: 10.29.2024 18:23
    Photo ID: 8724879
    VIRIN: 240916-N-EY279-1054
    Resolution: 3644x5466
    Size: 1012.35 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, USS Essex Sailors Participate in a Live-Fire Qualification Course [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Emmanuel Mathews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVY
    Amphibious
    ESSEX
    LHD2
    LHD

