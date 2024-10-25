Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Julian Fields, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), prepares .50 caliber ammunition for a live-fire qualification course at a gun range onboard Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Sept. 16, 2024. Essex is dry docked in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Emmanuel D. Mathews)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2024 18:23
|Photo ID:
|8724879
|VIRIN:
|240916-N-EY279-1054
|Resolution:
|3644x5466
|Size:
|1012.35 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Essex Sailors Participate in a Live-Fire Qualification Course [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Emmanuel Mathews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.