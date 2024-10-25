U.S. Army Spc. Jesus Febres, a soldier from 1-502, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), loads MREs onto his vehicle Oct. 6, 2024, on Fort Campbell, Ky. Febres is preparing to support relief efforts after Hurricane Helene. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Timothy Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2024 17:38
|Photo ID:
|8724787
|VIRIN:
|241006-A-GD826-1002
|Resolution:
|4820x3213
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|US
|Hometown:
|CLARKSVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hurricane Helene Relief [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Timothy Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.