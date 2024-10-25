Hurricane Helene Relief

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Jesus Febres, a soldier from 1-502, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), loads MREs onto his vehicle Oct. 6, 2024, on Fort Campbell, Ky. Febres is preparing to support relief efforts after Hurricane Helene. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Timothy Jackson)