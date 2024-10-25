Hurricane Relief

U.S. Army Pvt. Travis McCall, a soldier from 1-502, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), sets his cord for his vehicle Oct. 6, 2024, on Fort Campbell, Ky. McCall is preparing to support relief efforts after Hurricane Helene. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Timothy Jackson)
