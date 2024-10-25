Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) recieve instruction on the fundamentals of rappeling Oct. 10, 2024, on Fort Campbell, Ky. The Soldiers are doing this to earn the Rappel Master certification. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Timothy Jackson)