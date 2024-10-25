Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SJAFB Honor Guard Graduation [Image 5 of 6]

    SJAFB Honor Guard Graduation

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Tierney 

    4th Fighter Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Col. Richard Boatman, left, 4th Maintenance Group commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Paul Hammer, 4th Fighter Wing command chief, presents a “Leadership” certificate to Airman 1st Class Jack Seifert during an honor guard graduation ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Oct. 28, 2024. The SJAFB Honor Guard provides military funeral honors for fallen veterans, retirees and active-duty service members and also presents colors for eligible retirement, promotion ceremonies and special events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Rebecca Tierney)

