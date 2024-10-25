SJAFB Honor Guard Graduation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Richard Boatman, left, 4th Maintenance Group commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Paul Hammer, 4th Fighter Wing command chief, presents a “Leadership” certificate to Airman 1st Class Jack Seifert during an honor guard graduation ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Oct. 28, 2024. The SJAFB Honor Guard provides military funeral honors for fallen veterans, retirees and active-duty service members and also presents colors for eligible retirement, promotion ceremonies and special events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Rebecca Tierney)