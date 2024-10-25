SJAFB Honor Guard Graduation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Seymour Johnson Air Force Base Honor Guard graduates demonstrate a six-man flag-fold during an honor guard graduation ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Oct. 28, 2024. The graduation included a flag detail and a mock burial service in which pallbearers demonstrated military funeral honors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Rebecca Tierney)