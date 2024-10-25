Seymour Johnson Air Force Base Honor Guard graduates demonstrate a six-man flag-fold during an honor guard graduation ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Oct. 28, 2024. The graduation included a flag detail and a mock burial service in which pallbearers demonstrated military funeral honors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Rebecca Tierney)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2024 16:05
|Photo ID:
|8724605
|VIRIN:
|241028-F-FX978-1003
|Resolution:
|5509x4407
|Size:
|1.61 MB
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SJAFB Honor Guard Graduation [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Rebecca Tierney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.