Seymour Johnson Air Force Base Honor Guard graduates demonstrate a six-man flag-fold during an honor guard graduation ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Oct. 28, 2024. The SJAFB Honor Guard provides military funeral honors for fallen veterans, retirees and active-duty service members and also presents colors for eligible retirement, promotion ceremonies and special events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Rebecca Tierney)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2024 16:05
|Photo ID:
|8724606
|VIRIN:
|241028-F-FX978-1004
|Resolution:
|5522x3681
|Size:
|1.48 MB
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SJAFB Honor Guard Graduation [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Rebecca Tierney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.