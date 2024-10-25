Tinker Honorary Commander's 507th ARW Orientation Flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. — Senior Airman Patrick Carlin, left, a boom operator with the 465th Air Refueling Squadron, and Edie Goodman, executive director of the Oklahoma Israeil Exchange, look out of the window in a boom pod on a KC-135 Stratotaker during an orientation flight for the Tinker Honorary Commander program with the 507th Air Refueling Wing Oct. 25. During their visit to the 507th Air Refueling Wing, the Honorary Commander program took a tour of the 507th Maintenance Group, received mission and unclassified intelligence briefs on the 507th ARW’s mission, and took an orientation flight in a KC-135 Stratotanker where they witnessed air refueling of A-10 Thunderbolts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Carter Denton)