Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tinker Honorary Commander's 507th ARW Orientation Flight [Image 6 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Tinker Honorary Commander's 507th ARW Orientation Flight

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2024

    Photo by Carter Denton 

    507th Air Refueling Wing

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. — Col. Matthew Ghormley, the 507th Air Refueling Wing commander, addresses a tour group from Tinker’s Honorary Commander program Oct. 25. During their visit to the 507th Air Refueling Wing, the Honorary Commander program took a tour of the 507th Maintenance Group, received mission and unclassified intelligence briefs on the 507th ARW’s mission, and took an orientation flight in a KC-135 Stratotanker where they witnessed air refueling of A-10 Thunderbolts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Carter Denton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.25.2024
    Date Posted: 10.29.2024 14:29
    Photo ID: 8724287
    VIRIN: 241025-F-EX228-1115
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tinker Honorary Commander's 507th ARW Orientation Flight [Image 12 of 12], by Carter Denton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Tinker Honorary Commander's 507th ARW Orientation Flight
    Tinker Honorary Commander's 507th ARW Orientation Flight
    Tinker Honorary Commander's 507th ARW Orientation Flight
    Tinker Honorary Commander's 507th ARW Orientation Flight
    Tinker Honorary Commander's 507th ARW Orientation Flight
    Tinker Honorary Commander's 507th ARW Orientation Flight
    Tinker Honorary Commander's 507th ARW Orientation Flight
    Tinker Honorary Commander's 507th ARW Orientation Flight
    Tinker Honorary Commander's 507th ARW Orientation Flight
    Tinker Honorary Commander's 507th ARW Orientation Flight
    Tinker Honorary Commander's 507th ARW Orientation Flight
    Tinker Honorary Commander's 507th ARW Orientation Flight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    refueling
    commanders
    Okies
    flight
    civic leaders
    507 ARW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download