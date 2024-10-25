Tinker Honorary Commander's 507th ARW Orientation Flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. — An A-10 Thunderbolt flies beside a KC-135 Stratotanker during an orientation flight for the Tinker Honorary Commander program in a KC-135 with the 507th Air Refueling Wing Oct. 25. During their visit to the 507th Air Refueling Wing, the Honorary Commander program took a tour of the 507th Maintenance Group, received mission and unclassified intelligence briefs on the 507th ARW’s mission, and took an orientation flight in a KC-135 Stratotanker where they witnessed air refueling of A-10 Thunderbolts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Carter Denton)