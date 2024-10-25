As southern Libya rebuilds, tourism is on the rise, but many hospitality businesses need skills to stand out. USAID provided training to Al-Karam Resort resulting in more bookings and new jobs.

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WADI ETBA, LIBYA

    08.15.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    USAID, Bureau for the Middle East

    As southern Libya rebuilds, tourism is on the rise, but many hospitality businesses need skills to stand out. USAID provided training on catering, cooking, & cake design to Al-Karam Resort in Wadi Etba, resulting in more bookings and new jobs.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2024
    Date Posted: 10.29.2024 12:47
    Photo ID: 8723978
    VIRIN: 240815-O-D0499-9566
    Resolution: 1080x810
    Size: 114.83 KB
    Location: WADI ETBA, LY
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    GALLERY

    USAID’ trained Nawat Attaqniyah staff in Sebha, Libya on solar panel installation to meet growing demand for renewable energy.
    SAID’ trained Nawat Attaqniyah staff in Sebha, Libya on solar panel installation to meet growing demand for renewable energy.
    SAID’ trained Nawat Attaqniyah staff in Sebha, Libya on solar panel installation to meet growing demand for renewable energy.
    USAID continues to empower Libyan civil society in crisis response and climate action training 1,000 people who have launched their own initiatives like &quot;Save the Earth for the Children”.
    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Libya

    United States Agency for International Development (USAID)

    TAGS

    usaid
    economic growth
    business development
    libya

