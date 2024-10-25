Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAID continues to empower Libyan civil society in crisis response and climate action training 1,000 people who have launched their own initiatives like "Save the Earth for the Children".

    USAID continues to empower Libyan civil society in crisis response and climate action training 1,000 people who have launched their own initiatives like &quot;Save the Earth for the Children”.

    ALBAYDA, LIBYA

    09.20.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    USAID, Bureau for the Middle East

    One year after Storm Daniel, USAID Taqarib activity continues to empower Libyan civil society in crisis response and climate action. Over 1,000 people have been trained and are launching their own initiatives like "Save the Earth for the Children" in Albayda.

