As southern Libya rebuilds, tourism is on the rise, but many hospitality businesses need skills to stand out. USAID provided training to Al-Karam Resort resulting in more bookings and new jobs.

As southern Libya rebuilds, tourism is on the rise, but many hospitality businesses need skills to stand out. USAID provided training on catering, cooking, & cake design to Al-Karam Resort in Wadi Etba, resulting in more bookings and new jobs.
PUBLIC DOMAIN
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
Libya
United States Agency for International Development (USAID)