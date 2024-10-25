Pfc. Matthew Nelson, a signals intelligence analyst assigned to A Company, 312th Military Intelligence Battalion, 470th Military Intelligence Brigade, responds to a question during an oral board during the U.S. Army Futures Command Best Squad Competition at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., June 6, 2024. The board-style interview was the final event during the week-long competition that tested their knowledge and professionalism. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Taeckens)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2024 12:31
|Photo ID:
|8723932
|VIRIN:
|240606-A-JF826-1397
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|5.22 MB
|Location:
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army South Soldiers compete in the U.S. Army Futures Command Best Squad Competition [Image 81 of 81], by SGT Joshua Taeckens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.