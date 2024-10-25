Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army South Soldiers compete in the U.S. Army Futures Command Best Squad Competition [Image 81 of 81]

    U.S. Army South Soldiers compete in the U.S. Army Futures Command Best Squad Competition

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Joshua Taeckens 

    U.S. Army South

    Pfc. Matthew Nelson, a signals intelligence analyst assigned to A Company, 312th Military Intelligence Battalion, 470th Military Intelligence Brigade, responds to a question during an oral board during the U.S. Army Futures Command Best Squad Competition at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., June 6, 2024. The board-style interview was the final event during the week-long competition that tested their knowledge and professionalism. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Taeckens)

    Best Squad Competition
    470th Military Intelligence Brigade
    U.S. Army South
    AFC BSC
    U.S. Army Futures Command Best Squad Competition
    512th Engineering Detachment

