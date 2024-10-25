U.S. Army South Soldiers compete in the U.S. Army Futures Command Best Squad Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Pfc. Matthew Nelson, a signals intelligence analyst assigned to A Company, 312th Military Intelligence Battalion, 470th Military Intelligence Brigade, responds to a question during an oral board during the U.S. Army Futures Command Best Squad Competition at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., June 6, 2024. The board-style interview was the final event during the week-long competition that tested their knowledge and professionalism. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Taeckens)