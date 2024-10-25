U.S. Army South Soldiers compete in the U.S. Army Futures Command Best Squad Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The team representing U.S. Army South during the U.S. Army Futures Command Best Squad Competition takes a written test to assess the technical and tactical knowledge of competition participants at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., June 6, 2024. The written exam was one of the various events during the week-long competition designed to assess the competitors’ physical capabilities, knowledge of Army doctrine and mental fortitude, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Taeckens)