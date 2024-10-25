U.S. Army South Soldiers compete in the U.S. Army Futures Command Best Squad Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The team representing U.S. Army South during the U.S. Army Futures Command Best Squad Competition takes part in an oral board at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., June 6, 2024. The board-style interview was the final event during the week-long competition that tested their knowledge and professionalism. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Taeckens)