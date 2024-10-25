The team representing U.S. Army South during the U.S. Army Futures Command Best Squad Competition takes part in an oral board at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., June 6, 2024. The board-style interview was the final event during the week-long competition that tested their knowledge and professionalism. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Taeckens)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2024 12:31
|Photo ID:
|8723919
|VIRIN:
|240606-A-JF826-1375
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|6.21 MB
|Location:
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army South Soldiers compete in the U.S. Army Futures Command Best Squad Competition [Image 81 of 81], by SGT Joshua Taeckens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.