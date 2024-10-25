NMCP HOSTS NURSE RESIDENCY TRAINING

The Nurse Residency Training is designed to take place after new nurses complete their schooling, helping them transition from a controlled training environment to the real-world expectations of the field. During this training, new nurses are supervised by Corpsmen and Officers with relevant field experience. They can ask questions in a supportive environment, allowing subject matter experts to aid and clarify their understanding of the expectations. This training took place on Oct. 25 at the NSA Hampton Roads-Portsmouth Annex helo pad.
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2024 10:06
|Photo ID:
|8723461
|VIRIN:
|241025-N-DF135-1044
|Resolution:
|5963x3354
|Size:
|1.47 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
