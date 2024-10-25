Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCP HOSTS NURSE RESIDENCY TRAINING [Image 3 of 5]

    NMCP HOSTS NURSE RESIDENCY TRAINING

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Deven Fernandez 

    Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth

    The Nurse Residency Training is designed to take place after new nurses complete their schooling, helping them transition from a controlled training environment to the real-world expectations of the field. During this training, new nurses are supervised by Corpsmen and Officers with relevant field experience. They can ask questions in a supportive environment, allowing subject matter experts to aid and clarify their understanding of the expectations. This training took place on Oct. 25 at the NSA Hampton Roads-Portsmouth Annex helo pad.

    Date Taken: 10.25.2024
    Date Posted: 10.29.2024 10:06
    Photo ID: 8723458
    VIRIN: 241025-N-DF135-1041
    Resolution: 5591x3720
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, NMCP HOSTS NURSE RESIDENCY TRAINING [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Deven Fernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #NMCP #NMRTCP

