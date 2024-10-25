NMCP HOSTS NURSE RESIDENCY TRAINING

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Nurse Residency Training is designed to take place after new nurses complete their schooling, helping them transition from a controlled training environment to the real-world expectations of the field. During this training, new nurses are supervised by Corpsmen and Officers with relevant field experience. They can ask questions in a supportive environment, allowing subject matter experts to aid and clarify their understanding of the expectations. This training took place on Oct. 25 at the NSA Hampton Roads-Portsmouth Annex helo pad.