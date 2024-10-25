CARAT Malaysia 2024 Opening Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241028-N-OS043-1066 LUMUT, Malaysia (Oct. 29, 2024) U.S. Navy Capt. John Baggett, deputy commodore, Destroyer Squadron 7, dines with members of the Royal Malaysian Armed Forces a reception after the opening ceremony of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Malaysia 2024, October 29. CARAT Malaysia 2024 is a biennial exercise that seeks to enhance collaboration focused on shared maritime security challenges in the region. In its 30th year, CARAT 2024 highlights the longstanding role of regular collaboration as a credible venue for regional Allies and partners to address shared maritime security priorities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Paul Cox/Released)