CARAT Malaysia 2024 Opening Ceremony

241028-N-OS043-1058 LUMUT, Malaysia (Oct. 29, 2024) U.S. and Royal Malaysian Armed Forces pose for a group photo during the opening ceremony of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Malaysia 2024, October 29. CARAT Malaysia 2024 is a biennial exercise that seeks to enhance collaboration focused on shared maritime security challenges in the region. In its 30th year, CARAT 2024 highlights the longstanding role of regular collaboration as a credible venue for regional Allies and partners to address shared maritime security priorities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Paul Cox/Released)
