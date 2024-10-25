Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota props up synchronized logistics during BM 25-1 [Image 1 of 3]

    Yokota props up synchronized logistics during BM 25-1

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    10.19.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Tomoki Hasegawa, 730th Air Mobility Squadron air freight technician, poses for a photo in front of a Turner 60k aircraft cargo loader during exercise Beverly Morning 25-1 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 19, 2024. Exercise Beverly Morning lasts two weeks with Airmen working throughout each day to conduct mission critical tasks, such as aircraft generation, personnel processing, cargo preparation and delivery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David Calcote)

    Date Taken: 10.19.2024
    Date Posted: 10.29.2024 01:21
    VIRIN: 241019-F-LX373-1255
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Pacific Air Forces

    C-130J
    Readiness
    Training
    Cargo
    Beverly Morning 25-1

