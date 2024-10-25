Tomoki Hasegawa, 730th Air Mobility Squadron air freight technician, poses for a photo in front of a Turner 60k aircraft cargo loader during exercise Beverly Morning 25-1 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 19, 2024. Exercise Beverly Morning lasts two weeks with Airmen working throughout each day to conduct mission critical tasks, such as aircraft generation, personnel processing, cargo preparation and delivery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David Calcote)
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2024 01:21
|Photo ID:
|8723000
|VIRIN:
|241019-F-LX373-1255
|Resolution:
|7463x4975
|Size:
|24.18 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota props up synchronized logistics during BM 25-1 [Image 3 of 3], by A1C David S. Calcote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.