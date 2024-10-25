Yokota props up synchronized logistics during BM 25-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Tomoki Hasegawa, 730th Air Mobility Squadron air freight technician, poses for a photo in front of a Turner 60k aircraft cargo loader during exercise Beverly Morning 25-1 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 19, 2024. Exercise Beverly Morning lasts two weeks with Airmen working throughout each day to conduct mission critical tasks, such as aircraft generation, personnel processing, cargo preparation and delivery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David Calcote)