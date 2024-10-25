Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota props up synchronized logistics during BM 25-1 [Image 2 of 3]

    Yokota props up synchronized logistics during BM 25-1

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    10.19.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Benjamin Brenner, 730th Air Mobility Squadron air freight technician, tightens a chain while loading a C-130J prop onto a C-130J Super Hercules during exercise Beverly Morning 25-1 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 19, 2024. As the only regional airlift transportation hub for personnel and cargo, the 374th Airlift Wing exercises regularly to maintain uninterrupted, high-paced joint and allied operations. Yokota and its aircraft maintain a forward presence and support combat operations by providing responsive movement of personnel and equipment through aerial delivery and assault air-land operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David Calcote)

    Pacific Air Forces

    C-130J
    Readiness
    Training
    Cargo
    Beverly Morning 25-1

