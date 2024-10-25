USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) fires Mk-38 machine gun

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.28.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Keith Knisely 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Derron Strickland, from Fort Worth, Texas, observes the firing of a Mk-38 machine gun during a live-fire exercise on the fantail onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations, Oct. 28, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Keith Knisely)

    Date Taken: 10.28.2024
    Date Posted: 10.29.2024 00:31
    Photo ID: 8722993
    VIRIN: 241028-N-MI100-1128
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
