Gunner’s Mate Seaman Hunter Jones, from Shoals, Indiana, fires a Mk-38 machine gun during a live-fire exercise on the flight deck onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations, Oct. 28, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Keith Knisely)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2024 00:31
|Photo ID:
|8722991
|VIRIN:
|241028-N-MI100-1066
|Resolution:
|3616x5424
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) fires Mk-38 machine gun [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Keith Knisely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.