Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) fires Mk-38 machine gun [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) fires Mk-38 machine gun

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.28.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Keith Knisely 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Gunner’s Mate Seaman Hunter Jones, from Shoals, Indiana, fires a Mk-38 machine gun during a live-fire exercise on the flight deck onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations, Oct. 28, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Keith Knisely)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2024
    Date Posted: 10.29.2024 00:31
    Photo ID: 8722991
    VIRIN: 241028-N-MI100-1066
    Resolution: 3616x5424
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) fires Mk-38 machine gun [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Keith Knisely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) fires Mk-38 machine gun
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) fires Mk-38 machine gun
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) fires Mk-38 machine gun

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    shooting
    live-fire
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Mk-38

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download