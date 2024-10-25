MQ-9 Reaper Arrives at Kunsan Air Base for Freedom Flag 24-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Staff Sgt. Brandon Haberkorn, MQ-9 Reaper crew chief, marshals an MQ-9 Reaper upon landing in support of Freedom Flag 24-1 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 23, 2024. Freedom Flag 24-1 is an advanced, large-scale tactical exercise between the U.S. and allied partners dedicated to the protection of regional peace and stability through the adaptation of novel and collaborative training methods, ensuring readiness against a wide range of threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Brosam)