Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MQ-9 Reaper Arrives at Kunsan Air Base for Freedom Flag 24-1 [Image 14 of 15]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MQ-9 Reaper Arrives at Kunsan Air Base for Freedom Flag 24-1

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.23.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman 

    8th Fighter Wing

    An MQ-9 Reaper taxis on the runway after landing in support of Freedom Flag 24-1 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 23, 2024. Freedom Flag 24-1 is an advanced, large-scale tactical exercise between the U.S. and allied partners dedicated to the protection of regional peace and stability through the adaptation of novel and collaborative training methods, ensuring readiness against a wide range of threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2024
    Date Posted: 10.28.2024 22:53
    Photo ID: 8722955
    VIRIN: 241023-F-CJ696-2025
    Resolution: 5935x3338
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MQ-9 Reaper Arrives at Kunsan Air Base for Freedom Flag 24-1 [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Maria Umanzor Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MQ-9 Reaper Arrives at Kunsan Air Base for Freedom Flag 24-1
    MQ-9 Reaper Arrives at Kunsan Air Base for Freedom Flag 24-1
    MQ-9 Reaper Arrives at Kunsan Air Base for Freedom Flag 24-1
    MQ-9 Reaper Arrives at Kunsan Air Base for Freedom Flag 24-1
    MQ-9 Reaper Arrives at Kunsan Air Base for Freedom Flag 24-1
    MQ-9 Reaper Arrives at Kunsan Air Base for Freedom Flag 24-1
    MQ-9 Reaper Arrives at Kunsan Air Base for Freedom Flag 24-1
    MQ-9 Reaper Arrives at Kunsan Air Base for Freedom Flag 24-1
    MQ-9 Reaper Arrives at Kunsan Air Base for Freedom Flag 24-1
    MQ-9 Reaper Arrives at Kunsan Air Base for Freedom Flag 24-1
    MQ-9 Reaper Arrives at Kunsan Air Base for Freedom Flag 24-1
    MQ-9 Reaper Arrives at Kunsan Air Base for Freedom Flag 24-1
    MQ-9 Reaper Arrives at Kunsan Air Base for Freedom Flag 24-1
    MQ-9 Reaper Arrives at Kunsan Air Base for Freedom Flag 24-1
    MQ-9 Reaper Arrives at Kunsan Air Base for Freedom Flag 24-1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kunsan
    Wolf Pack
    MQ-9 Reaper
    Readiness
    FF24
    Freedom Flag 24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download