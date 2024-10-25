MQ-9 Reaper Arrives at Kunsan Air Base for Freedom Flag 24-1

An MQ-9 Reaper taxis on the runway after landing in support of Freedom Flag 24-1 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 23, 2024. Freedom Flag 24-1 is an advanced, large-scale tactical exercise between the U.S. and allied partners dedicated to the protection of regional peace and stability through the adaptation of novel and collaborative training methods, ensuring readiness against a wide range of threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman)
Date Taken:
|10.23.2024
Date Posted:
|10.28.2024 22:53
Photo ID:
|8722955
VIRIN:
|241023-F-CJ696-2025
Resolution:
|5935x3338
Size:
|1.41 MB
Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
